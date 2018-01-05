New Full-Length Trailer for Horror Sequel 'The Strangers: Prey at Night'

"I think we're alone now…" Aviron Pictures has launched the full-length official trailer for the new horror spin-off/sequel titled The Strangers: Prey at Night. So instead of actually making a direct sequel to cult horror hit The Strangers (directed by Bryan Bertino in 2008), they went off and decided to make this new "inspired by" film, which is being referred to as the sequel. This one follows a family staying in a secluded mobile home park for a night, who are visited by three masked psychopaths. So the same masked weirdos are back, but a different time/place, of course. The film's key cast includes Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, and Lewis Pullman. This looks obviously very creepy but doesn't seem to be that exciting or scary in any unique ways, perhaps I'm just missing something. Check it out for yourself.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Johannes Roberts' The Strangers: Prey at Night, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for The Strangers: Prey at Night here, to see even more footage.

A family's road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive. Johannes Roberts directs this horror film inspired by the 2008 smash hit The Strangers. The Strangers: Prey at Night is directed by veteran English filmmaker Johannes Roberts, of the genre films Sanitarium, Hellbreeder, Darkhunters, Forest of the Damned, The Expelled, Storage 24, and The Other Side of the Door, as well as this year's 47 Meters Down. The screenplay is written by Ben Ketai, based on Bryan Bertino's original screenplay. Aviron Pictures releases The Strangers: Prey at Night in theaters starting March 9th coming up soon. Thoughts?