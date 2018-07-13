New Full-Length Trailer for Paul Feig's Martini Mystery 'A Simple Favor'

"Oh, you do not want to be friends with me. Trust me." After two impressive teaser trailers earlier this year, Lionsgate has finally debuted the full-length official trailer for the mystery film A Simple Favor, the latest from acclaimed director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, Ghostbusters). This is looking better and better the more we see, I'm so very curious. Anna Kendrick plays a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend's sudden disappearance from their small town. Blake Lively co-stars as Emily, and this also features Linda Cardellini, Henry Golding, Rupert Friend, Eric Johnson, Jean Smart, Sarah Baker, and Andrew Rannells. I love the title card saying "From the Dark Side of Director Paul Feig" - a perfect way to describe his switch from comedy to this. I'm so ready for it, bring on the truth.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ full poster) for Paul Feig's A Simple Favor, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Paul Feig's A Simple Favor here, and the second teaser here.

A Simple Favor centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge. A Simple Favor is directed by American filmmaker Paul Feig, of the films Life Sold Separately, I Am David, Unaccompanied Minors, Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, and Ghostbusters previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Feig and Jessica Sharzer, adapted from the novel by Darcey Bell first published in 2017. Lionsgate will release Feig's A Simple Favor in theaters everywhere starting on September 14th later this fall. What do you think? Are you intrigued?