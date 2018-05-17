New Full-Length Trailer for Whitney Houston Doc Playing at Cannes

"There were always a lot of secrets… When you don't resolve things, and you don't deal with things, they never go away…" Roadside Attractions has debuted a full-length trailer for the documentary Whitney, a new film about the life and music of the late Whitney Houston. This doc just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this week, and is getting good reviews as a comprehensive and revealing examination of her life and struggles. They ask all the questions, and get all the answers, even the tough ones. Whitney directed by the talented doc filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, who explains: "I approached Whitney’s life like a mystery story; why did someone with so much raw talent and beauty self-destruct so publicly and painfully? [Her estate] entrusted me with the 'keys to the vault' while giving me complete freedom to follow the story wherever it went. At [its] heart, Whitney is an intimate family story that reveals a new side to a woman that even her most die-hard fans never knew." This looks very intense and very engaging, perhaps worth a watch.

Here's full-length trailer (+ poster) for Kevin Macdonald's documentary Whitney, direct from YouTube:

An in-depth look at the life and music of Whitney Houston. Details from Variety: "Whitney contains several new glimpses into the late performer’s past, including previously unreleased tracks and never-before-seen footage, as well as recorded live performances throughout her career. The film also features Houston’s original studio recordings and a capella performances of some of her most beloved hits, as well as home video content the filmmakers were able to collect with access to the Houston estate." Whitney is directed by award-winning Scottish filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, director of docs including Chaplin's Goliath, One Day in September, Touching the Void, My Enemy's Enemy, Life in a Day, Marley, Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang; and also feature films including The Last King of Scotland, State of Play, and The Eagle. This will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this May in the midnight section. Roadside Attractions will then release Macdonald's Whitney in select theaters starting July 6th later this summer. Who's interested?