MOVIE TRAILERS

New Full-Length Trailer for Xavier Gens' Creature Feature 'Cold Skin'

by
January 12, 2018
Source: YouTube

Cold Skin Trailer

"Demons from Atlantis…" Finally! A full-length trailer has arrived for a mysterious, chilly horror film titled Cold Skin, the latest creation from French filmmaker Xavier Gens (of Frontier(s) and The Divide). We posted a teaser trailer for this last summer, but haven't heard much from it ever since then, despite playing at a few film festivals. Set on a desolate island in the Antarctic Circle, the film tells of a man living there who discovers that at night the island is overrun by creatures. This trailer finally gives us a good look at them and they're quite chilling. The cast includes David Oakes, Ray Stevenson, and Aura Garrido as Aneris, who seems to be one of these creatures that one of the men falls in love with. I'm so glad they don't have to hide the blood in this trailer, makes a difference. I'm very curious about this film, something has me hooked.

Here's the new full-length trailer (+ poster) for Xavier Gens' Cold Skin, direct from YouTube (via B-D):

Cold Skin Movie Poster

On the edge of the Antarctic Circle, a steamship approaches a desolate island. On board is a young man, poised to take the post of weather observer, to live in solitude at the end of the earth. But on shore he finds no trace of the man whom he has been sent to replace, just a deranged castaway who has witnessed a horror he refuses to name. For the next twelve months his entire world will consist of a deserted cabin, trees, rocks, silence and the surrounding sea. Then night begins to fall… Cold Skin is directed by prominent French horror filmmaker Xavier Gens, of the films Frontier(s), Hitman, and The Divide previously. The screenplay is written by Jesús Olmo and Eron Sheean; based on the book by Albert Sánchez Piñol. The film originally opened in Spain last fall after playing at the Sitges Film Festival. It still doesn't have any official US distributor or release date yet, which is a bit unfortunate. Stay tuned for more. Anyone else still curious?

Find more posts: Horror, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

  • zillabeast
    Well that...kinda gave the whole thing away.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK