IMAX's Side-to-Side Comparison Trailer for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

"See up to 26% more in IMAX!" Well, this is pretty cool. IMAX has released their own version of the latest trailer for Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, and it's a full side-by-side comparison of every shot in the movie. The reason they're promoting this - because this entire movie was filmed with IMAX cameras, one of the first to do this (Christopher Nolan has come close in the past, but this is entirely IMAX from start to finish). The trailer features the exact same footage from the most recent full trailer, but really emphasizes just how much more of each scene you'll see in this. There aren't a lot of moments where characters are cut off in the original size, but it definitely makes a strong sell for IMAX. Thanos looks bigger and badder than ever, and even Hulk looks larger. We recommend getting your tickets ASAP for full IMAX screenings of this.

Here's the new IMAX comparison trailer for Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, direct from YouTube:

Avengers: Infinity War is a continuation of the Avengers series from Marvel Studios, bringing all of the superheroes together in one epic battle. No plot details have been revealed yet, but it is apparently based on the Infinity War six-issue comic book series published by Marvel Comics in 1992, involving Thanos finally getting ahold of the Infinity Gauntlet made up of six Soul Gems. Infinity War was originally announced as Part 1 and Part 2, but has since been condensed to just one movie. Kevin Feige promises Thanos will show us why he is the biggest, the baddest, the best and most frightening villain the Avengers have ever faced. The movie is being directed by the Russo Brothers (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War). Disney will release Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War in theaters starting April 27th to kick off the summer. You in?