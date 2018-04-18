New International Trailer for Andrew Niccol's 'Anon' with Clive Owen

"We can't control what we can't see." Another new international trailer has debuted for the indie sci-fi film Anon, written and directed by sci-fi storyteller Andrew Niccol (Gattaca, S1m0ne, Lord of War, In Time, The Host). We posted another trailer earlier this year, and it still looks very intriguing. The film is about a near-future where there is no privacy or anonymity, where even private memories are recorded in an effort to cut down on crime. Clive Owen plays a cop investigating a series of unsolved murders, who meets a hacker woman known as "The Girl", played by Amanda Seyfried. She has no identity, no history and no record. Also starring Colm Feore, Sonya Walger, Mark O'Brien, Joe Pingue, Iddo Goldberg, and Sebastian Pigott. I'm usually interested in whatever Niccol makes, especially if it's full-on sci-fi, and I'm fascinated by this. That digitized filmmaking style with augmented reality POV is crazy cool. Check this out.

Here's a second international trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Niccol's Anon, direct from YouTube:

The story is set in a Soviet-style near-future where the government is trying to fight crime by eliminating privacy, thus creating total surveillance and de facto self-censorship. A police officer named Sal Frieland (Clive Owen) is a tough cop who is doing his best to fight crime in his city. However, things take a huge turn when he meets a hacker known as The Girl (Amanda Seyfried), with results that might lead him to blow the whistle on his own government. Anon is written and directed by New Zealand-born filmmaker Andrew Niccol, of the films Gattaca, S1m0ne, Lord of War, In Time, The Host, and Good Kill previously. The film will open in the UK starting in May. Netflix will release Anon in the US, but no exact date is set yet.