New International Trailer for Ava DuVernay's Sci-Fi 'A Wrinkle in Time'

"Dad was right - it really is possible." Disney has revealed a new international trailer for Ava DuVernary's adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, based on the novel by Madeleine L'Engle. We've already seen multiple trailers and a TV spot for this, but one more trailer can't hurt, especially since it looks crazy cool. The sci-fi fantasy follows three people - Meg, her brother, and her friend - who are sent into space by three beings in hopes of finding her missing scientist father. The impressive ensemble cast includes Chris Pine, Reese Witherspoon, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis, Oprah Winfrey, Bellamy Young, Mindy Kaling, Rowan Blanchard, Levi Miller, André Holland, Daniel MacPherson, Will McCormack, Deric McCabe, along with Storm Reid as Meg. Looking forward to this, in theaters soon.

Here's the newest international trailer for Ava DuVernary's A Wrinkle in Time, direct from YouTube:

You can also still watch the first teaser trailer for A Wrinkle in Time here, or the second full-length trailer.

For more updates on the movie, follow @WrinkleInTime on Twitter. Or you can follow Ava DuVernay @ava.

The film, which is an epic adventure based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and ultimately, the triumph of love. A Wrinkle in Time is directed by talented American filmmaker Ava DuVernay, of the films I Will Follow, Middle of Nowhere, and Selma previously, as well as episodes of "Queen Sugar". The screenplay is written by Jennifer Lee (Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Zootopia). Based on the bestselling novel written by Madeleine L'Engle, first published in 1963 and receiver of the Newbery Medal. Disney will release DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time in theaters everywhere starting March 9th, 2018 next year. Your thoughts?