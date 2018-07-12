New International Trailer for Illumination's Latest 'The Grinch' Movie

"For 53 years, Christmas has brought me nothing but misery. I know just what to do…!" Watch out for that Grinch! Universal & Illumination have debuted another fun new international trailer for Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, their new animated take on the classic Christmas story about the lovable green grump the Grinch. Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch. The rest of the voice cast still hasn't been revealed yet. "The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl's generous holiday spirit." The exact same classic Dr. Seuss story as we've seen told many times before. They're still selling this with all the extra goofy footage and cheesy Illumination humor, but hopefully it's much more entertaining beyond all that. The only thing about this movie that excites me is Cumberbatch voicing the Grinch, that's all. But maybe I'm just being a Grinch… What about everyone else?

Here's the new international trailer Scott Mosier & Yarrow Cheney's The Grinch, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Dr. Seuss' The Grinch here, or the other full-length US trailer here.

Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh. Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who—a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer—plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch’s more nefarious one. The Grinch is directed by filmmakers Scott Mosier (veteran producer) & Yarrow Cheney (co-director of Pets), for Illumination Entertainment. The screenplay co-written is by Ken Daurio, Michael LeSieur, Cinco Paul, based on the book. Universal will release The Grinch in theaters everywhere November 9th this fall.