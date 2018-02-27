MOVIE TRAILERS

New International Trailer for 'Loving Pablo' Featuring Bardem & Cruz

by
February 27, 2018
Source: YouTube

Loving Pablo Trailer

"Let's make a deal - you tell me your secrets, and I'll tell you mine." An international trailer has debuted for the film Loving Pablo, a romantic thriller (entirely in English) about the Colombian journalist who struck up a romantic relationship with notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar. The film premiered at last year's Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, and should be in cinemas this year but still doesn't have a US release date yet. Loving Pablo stars real-life couple Javier Bardem as Pablo Escobar, and Penélope Cruz as journalist Virginia Vallejo. The rest of the cast includes Peter Sarsgaard, Julieth Restrepo, and David Valencia. There have been a few Pablo Escobar films in the last few years, including The Infiltrator and Paradise Lost. I still don't really get the obsession with him, oh well. This looks like one of the biggest films about him yet.

Here's the international trailer (+ poster) for Fernando León de Aranoa's Loving Pablo, from YouTube:

Loving Pablo Poster

Loving Pablo tells the rise and fall of one of the greatest narcotics traffickers in history, Pablo Escobar, and his passionate and stormy love affair with the most famous Colombian journalist of the time, Virginia Vallejo, during his reign of terror that destroyed a whole country. Loving Pablo is directed by Spanish filmmaker Fernando León de Aranoa, of the films Familia, Barrio, Mondays in the Sun, Princesses, Amador, and A Perfect Day previously. The screenplay is also written by Fernando León de Aranoa, adapted directly from Virginia Vallejo's novel. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also played at TIFF. There is still no US release date set, but it's expected to arrive sometime later in 2018. Interested?

Find more posts: Foreign Film, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK