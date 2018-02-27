New International Trailer for 'Loving Pablo' Featuring Bardem & Cruz

"Let's make a deal - you tell me your secrets, and I'll tell you mine." An international trailer has debuted for the film Loving Pablo, a romantic thriller (entirely in English) about the Colombian journalist who struck up a romantic relationship with notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar. The film premiered at last year's Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, and should be in cinemas this year but still doesn't have a US release date yet. Loving Pablo stars real-life couple Javier Bardem as Pablo Escobar, and Penélope Cruz as journalist Virginia Vallejo. The rest of the cast includes Peter Sarsgaard, Julieth Restrepo, and David Valencia. There have been a few Pablo Escobar films in the last few years, including The Infiltrator and Paradise Lost. I still don't really get the obsession with him, oh well. This looks like one of the biggest films about him yet.

Here's the international trailer (+ poster) for Fernando León de Aranoa's Loving Pablo, from YouTube:

Loving Pablo tells the rise and fall of one of the greatest narcotics traffickers in history, Pablo Escobar, and his passionate and stormy love affair with the most famous Colombian journalist of the time, Virginia Vallejo, during his reign of terror that destroyed a whole country. Loving Pablo is directed by Spanish filmmaker Fernando León de Aranoa, of the films Familia, Barrio, Mondays in the Sun, Princesses, Amador, and A Perfect Day previously. The screenplay is also written by Fernando León de Aranoa, adapted directly from Virginia Vallejo's novel. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also played at TIFF. There is still no US release date set, but it's expected to arrive sometime later in 2018. Interested?