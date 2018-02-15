New International Trailer for 'Mary Magdalene' Starring Rooney Mara

"We want the people to rise up…" Focus Features has revealed a new international trailer for the film Mary Magdalene, directed by Garth Davis, starring Rooney Mara as the biblical figure. The film has been pulled from the 2018 calendar in the US because it's being distributed by The Weinstein Company, and all of their films have been delayed until further notice. But it's still going to be released internationally by Focus Features, which is why there's this new trailer to give it that push. Mara plays Mary, and Joaquin Phoenix plays Jesus in this retelling of the biblical story of these two. The full cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor as Peter, Tahar Rahim as Judas Iscariot, Ryan Corr as Joseph, as well as Ariane Labed. This looks very powerful, very stylish, certainly not your typical biblical film. And the two lead performances look ravishing.

Mary Magdalene is an authentic and humanistic portrait of one of the most enigmatic and misunderstood spiritual figures in history. The biblical biopic tells the story of Mary (Rooney Mara), a young woman in search of a new way of living. Constricted by the hierarchies of the day, Mary defies her traditional family to join a new social movement led by the charismatic Jesus of Nazareth (Joaquin Phoenix). She soon finds a place for herself within the movement and at the heart of a journey that will lead to Jerusalem. Mary Magdalene is directed by Australian filmmaker Garth Davis, of the film Lion previously and episodes of "Top of the Lake". The screenplay is written by Philippa Goslett and Helen Edmundson. The film has been pulled from the 2018 calendar due to Weinstein Co. issues, but it will still open internationally in the spring.