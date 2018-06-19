New International Trailer for Shark Movie 'The Meg' Teases Li Bingbing

"A living fossil." "Thought to have been extinct…" Warner Bros has debuted a brand new Chinese trailer for Jon Turtletaub's giant shark movie The Meg, a long-awaited adaptation of Steve Alten's novel, about a 70-foot long angry, prehistoric shark. The plot is about a group of researchers in a big deep-sea submersible stuck at the bottom of the ocean after being attacked, with Jason Statham trying to rescue them and get rid of the shark. This was co-financed by a Chinese company, and this trailer includes a number of key shots of Li Binging as Suyin, of course. The Meg co-stars Winston Chao, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Page Kennedy, Jessica McNamee, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Robert Taylor, Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Masi Oka. There's not a ton of new footage in this trailer, but it's fun to watch. Plus, I don't know about everyone else, but I'm already 100% sold on this anyway - I don't need any more. Gimme mega-shark.

Here's the new international trailer (+ an extra poster) for Jon Turteltaub's The Meg, found on YouTube:

After escaping an attack by what he claims was by a 70-foot shark, Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) must confront his fears to save those trapped in a sunken submersible. "In The Meg, Jason Statham plays a diver tasked with rescuing the crew of a deep-sea submersible after it has been attacked by the titular creature, a 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon." The Meg is directed by American filmmaker Jon Turteltaub, director of movies including Think Big, 3 Ninjas, Cool Runnings, While You Were Sleeping, Phenomenon, Instinct, The Kid, National Treasure 1 & 2, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, and Last Vegas. The screenplay is written by Erich Hoeber, Jon Hoeber, James Vanderbilt, Belle Avery. Originally based on Steve Alten's novel "Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror". Warner Bros will release Jon Turtletaub's The Meg in theaters everywhere starting on August 10th coming up soon. Follow @MegMovie for more. Who's planning to catch this one?