MOVIE TRAILERS

New International Trailer for Shark Movie 'The Meg' Teases Li Bingbing

by
June 19, 2018
Source: YouTube

The Meg Trailer

"A living fossil." "Thought to have been extinct…" Warner Bros has debuted a brand new Chinese trailer for Jon Turtletaub's giant shark movie The Meg, a long-awaited adaptation of Steve Alten's novel, about a 70-foot long angry, prehistoric shark. The plot is about a group of researchers in a big deep-sea submersible stuck at the bottom of the ocean after being attacked, with Jason Statham trying to rescue them and get rid of the shark. This was co-financed by a Chinese company, and this trailer includes a number of key shots of Li Binging as Suyin, of course. The Meg co-stars Winston Chao, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Page Kennedy, Jessica McNamee, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Robert Taylor, Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Masi Oka. There's not a ton of new footage in this trailer, but it's fun to watch. Plus, I don't know about everyone else, but I'm already 100% sold on this anyway - I don't need any more. Gimme mega-shark.

Here's the new international trailer (+ an extra poster) for Jon Turteltaub's The Meg, found on YouTube:

The Meg Poster #2

You can still watch the original trailers for Jon Turteltaub's The Meg here, to see more footage from this.

After escaping an attack by what he claims was by a 70-foot shark, Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) must confront his fears to save those trapped in a sunken submersible. "In The Meg, Jason Statham plays a diver tasked with rescuing the crew of a deep-sea submersible after it has been attacked by the titular creature, a 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon." The Meg is directed by American filmmaker Jon Turteltaub, director of movies including Think Big, 3 Ninjas, Cool Runnings, While You Were Sleeping, Phenomenon, Instinct, The Kid, National Treasure 1 & 2, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, and Last Vegas. The screenplay is written by Erich Hoeber, Jon Hoeber, James Vanderbilt, Belle Avery. Originally based on Steve Alten's novel "Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror". Warner Bros will release Jon Turtletaub's The Meg in theaters everywhere starting on August 10th coming up soon. Follow @MegMovie for more. Who's planning to catch this one?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK