New Official Trailer for Horror 'The Hollow Child' About a Scary Forest

"What are they?" "The hollow ones… They're watching." Vertical Entertainment has debuted an official US trailer for a horror film titled The Hollow Child, the feature directorial debut of Jeremy Lutter. Inspired a bit by a folklore tale about children-snatching trolls who secretly hide in the forest, the film is about a foster family that realizes something is wrong with one of them. A troubled foster teen, Samantha, works to expose a dangerous supernatural impostor in her new family and rescue her foster sister. The cast includes Jessica McLeod, Hannah Cheramy, John Emmet Tracy, Jana Mitsoula, Genevieve Buechner, Connor Stanhope, and Johannah Newmarch. This does look like a solid, very eerie forest horror. Watch below.

Highly intelligent and malicious creatures known as The Hollow Ones live in the Woods and entice children with their hypnotic folklore music. Samantha, a young foster teen must fight to expose these dangerous supernatural impostors and save her younger sister who has been taken, otherwise her soul will be lost forever. The Hollow Child is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jeremy Lutter, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Rollo. This first premiered at the Victoria Independent Film Festival last year. Vertical Entertainment will release The Hollow Child in select theaters + on VOD starting May 18th later this month. Who wants to see this?