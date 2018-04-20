New Official Trailer for Ryuhei Kitamura's Sniper Thriller 'Downrange'

"Hell is on the way." Shudder has released an official trailer for a dark horror, thriller titled Downrange, the latest feature from Japanese genre filmmaker Ryuhei Kitamura (of Versus, The Midnight Meat Train, No One Lives, Lupin the Third). The film is about a group of friends who end up the target of a distant, vicious, hidden sniper after they pop a tire driving cross country. The film's cast includes Kelly Connaire, Stephanie Pearson, Rod Hernandez-Farella, Anthony Kirlew, Alexa Yeames, and Jason Tobias. This is basically a terrifying sniper survival movie on a dusty country road with no one around. The shot of the sniper in this trailer is very slick, and the way it builds is intense. Looks like a helluva scary sniper film.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ posters) for Ryuhei Kitamura's Downrange, direct from YouTube:

Six college students are carpooling cross-country when one of their tires blows out on a desolate stretch of country road. Getting out to fix the flat, they quickly discover that this was no accident. The tire was shot out. With their vehicle incapacitated, the group is pinned down and mercilessly attacked by an unseen assailant as they desperately attempt to find a way to escape. Downrange is directed by acclaimed Japanese genre filmmaker Ryûhei Kitamura, director of the films Versus, Alive, Aragami, Azumi, Sky High, Godzilla - Final Wars, The Midnight Meat Train, Baton, No One Lives, and most recently Lupin the Third. The screenplay is written by Ryuhei Kitamura and Joey O'Bryan. This first premiered at the Toronto and Busan Film Festivals last year. Shudder will release Kitamura's Downrange exclusively starting April 26th, and the film will play a few times at the Nitehawk Cinema on April 27th & 28th this month. Anyone?