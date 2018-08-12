New 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' Preview Teases 'Slaughter Race' Scenes

"This girl can drive!" Disney has revealed a new 60-second sneak preview ( aka TV trailer) for the animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. The footage introduces us to the "Slaughter Race", and the character of Shank, the gritty, leather-clad street-racing star voiced by Gal Gadot, of course. John C. Reilly returns as the voice of Ralph, the "bad guy" who is really a good guy, from the first Wreck-It Ralph released in 2012. This time he follows Vanellope, voiced again by Sarah Silverman, into the internet and there they meet the "netizens", getting in all kinds of trouble and, as the title says, they wind up breaking the internet. The full cast features Taraji P. Henson, Kelly Macdonald, Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore, Alan Tudyk, Jane Lynch, Idina Menzel, Jack McBrayer, and Jodi Benson. This trailer also has a fun moment with Princess Merida, the main character from Pixar's Scottish fairytale Brave. Buckle up.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 leaves Litwak's video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way, including a webite entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site BuzzzTube. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is again directed by animation filmmakers Rich Moore (Wreck-It Ralph, Zootopia) & Phil Johnston (co-writer Wreck-It Ralph, Cedar Rapids, co-writer Zootopia). The screenplay is written by Phil Johnston and Pamela Ribon, with Jim Reardon. Disney releases Wreck-It Ralph 2 in theaters everywhere starting on November 21st, Thanksgiving week. Who's excited?