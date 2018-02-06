New Red Band Grindhouse Trailer for Eli Roth's 'Death Wish' Remake

"If a man really wants to protect what's his, he has to do it for himself." Ready for some gritty Grindhouse action? MGM has released a new red band trailer for Eli Roth's new remake of the 1974 action movie Death Wish. This is a "Grindhouse" trailer, referencing both the 2007 film and the all original ultra-violent, low-budget films that were released this way in the 70s. We've already seen two trailers previously, but this one is a bit better because of the style. This newest version of Death Wish stars Bruce Willis as a doctor at a hospital who decides to become a silent vigilante when his family is assaulted. The city begins to question whether he is a is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Also starring Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone, Jack Kesy, Dean Norris, Beau Knapp, Kirby Bliss Blanton, and Mike Epps. This is a better trailer than the others, but I still don't think this film is going to be that great. Grind it up.

Here's the new red band Grindhouse trailer for Eli Roth's Death Wish remake, direct from YouTube:

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer presents director Eli Roth's reimagining of the classic 1974 revenge thriller. Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of Chicago violence when it is rushed into his ER -- until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts his family's assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings grabs the media's attention, the city wonders if this deadly vigilante is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense, action-thriller Death Wish. Death Wish is directed by filmmaker Eli Roth, of the films Cabin Fever, Hostel I & II, The Green Inferno, and Knock Knock previously. The screenplay is written by Joe Carnahan and Eli Roth, adapted from Brian Garfield's novel. This was originally scheduled to open in November of last year. MGM will now release Death Wish in theaters everywhere on March 2nd coming up soon. Who's going?