New Red Band Trailer for Action Film 'Hotel Artemis' with Jodie Foster

"Easy fellas, everybody's gonna get fixed up." Global Road Entertainment has released a wild new red band trailer for the action film Hotel Artemis, the feature directorial debut of screenwriter Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3, M:I - Rogue Nation) who also wrote the script for this. Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, Jodie Foster plays "The Nurse", a nurse who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals. The first trailer for this teased a slick, entertaining action film, and this trailer looks even better than that one. The kick ass ensemble cast for this "stylish, high-octane action-thriller" includes Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista. This is an awesome trailer, introducing all the different characters - this is exactly the kind of trailer this movie needed to finally sell me completely. I'm so there for opening weekend. Have fun.

Here's the second, red band trailer (+ poster) for Drew Pearce's Hotel Artemis, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Pearce's Hotel Artemis here, to see a bit more footage from this.

Jean Thomas, aka The Nurse (Foster), is the manager of the Hotel Artemis, an ultra-exclusive, members-only hospital hidden in a hotel redolent of faded '20s glamour. Tough, sharp and utterly fearless, The Nurse treats an assortment of assassins, gunrunners, thieves and gangsters in an unexpected state-of-the-art emergency room capable of providing a new liver with a 3D printer or injecting a patient with nanobots. One night as a violent riot rages on the streets of Los Angeles, legendary crime boss Orian Franklin arrives needing immediate treatment after a failed attempt on his life. Niagara's sudden arrival creates a violent clash among the criminals in the hospital, with one "patient" having a deadly motive for checking into the hotel. The Nurse makes a decision that could jeopardize the future of the ER and everyone in it. Now the safest place for criminals in the city has become the most dangerous… Hotel Artemis is written and directed by filmmaker Drew Pearce, a screenwriter & producer making his feature directional debut. Global Road will release Hotel Artemis in theaters starting June 8th this summer. Cool?