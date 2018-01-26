New 'Shimmer' Featurette for Alex Garland's Sci-Fi Movie 'Annihilation'

"Something comes through the fence." "Through the fence?" Paramount has released a featurette for Alex Garland's sci-fi adaptation Annihilation, hitting theaters next month. I'm super excited to see this, even though this seems like a repetitive way to sell this movie. We've already seen plenty of the same footage from this in the other trailers before. Annihilation stars Natalie Portman as a biologist who travels with a group into a special place known as "Area X" where the laws of nature don't apply. This featurette is named after the "Shimmer", which is the colorful, glimmery wall that they go through to enter "Area X." This also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac. Bring it on, can't wait to finally see what this is all about. Garland is one of the best sci-fi filmmakers today.

Here's the new "Shimmer" featurette for Alex Garland's Annihilation, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

You can also still watch the teaser trailer for Garland's Annihilation here, or the next full-length trailer here.

For more info on the film, follow Annihilation on Twitter @annihilationmov. Or visit their official Facebook.

A biologist (Natalie Portman) signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition where the laws of nature don't apply. Annihilation is directed by acclaimed English writer/filmmaker Alex Garland, director of the film Ex Machina previously, and writer of the scripts for The Beach, 28 Days Later, Sunshine, Never Let Me Go, and Dredd. The screenplay is also written by Alex Garland, adapted from Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy. Paramount will release Alex Garland's Annihilation in theaters everywhere starting February 23rd coming up soon. It will also be released by Netflix worldwide. Who's still ready to see this?