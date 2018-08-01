New Teaser Trailer for Hynoptic Thriller 'Luz' Playing at Fantastic Fest

Time to meet Luz. Yellow Veil Pictures has released an entrancing new teaser trailer for a hypnotic thriller titled Luz, from German filmmaker Tilman Singer. This already premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year, and played Fantasia in the summer; it will next stop by Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival later this fall. Luz, a young cabdriver, drags herself into the brightly lit entrance of a run-down police station. A demonic entity follows her, determined to finally be close to the woman it loves. Luana Velis stars as Luz, and the full cast includes Johannes Benecke, Jan Bluthardt, Lilli Lorenz, Julia Riedler, and Nadja Stübiger. The film already received some rave reviews at other fests, calling it "unapologetically strange and utterly fearless." It certainly looks strange, with a very nice, old school vibe. Really digging this teaser.

Here's the first US teaser trailer (+ new poster) for Tilman Singer's Luz, direct from Vimeo:

A rainy night. A dazed and numb young cabdriver, Luz (Luana Velis), drags herself into the brightly lit entrance of a rundown police station. Across town in a nightspot, Nora seductively engages police psychiatrist Dr. Rossini in a conversation. Nora is possessed by a demonic entity, longing for the woman it loves - Luz. She tells the Doctor about her old schoolmate Luz's rebellious past at a Chilean school for girls. Increasingly drunk on her story, Rossini turns into an easy prey in Nora's hands, but he’s soon called away to the police station to examine Luz. Supervised by his colleagues, the doctor puts Luz in a state of hypnosis that initiates a series of flashbacks, unfolding the events leading to her arrival. But the entity that has taken control of the doctor wants something more. Bit by bit it slips into Luz' reenactment and makes old memories come to light. Luz is directed by up-and-coming German filmmaker Tilman Singer, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year, and will also play at Fantastic Fest next. No other release date is set yet - stay tuned. First impression?