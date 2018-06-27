New Teaser Trailer for Sam Levinson's Excellent 'Assassination Nation'

"I will warn you, though, it gets pretty graphic…" Neon has released an amusing teaser trailer for the film Assassination Nation, one of the breakouts from the Midnight category at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. From writer/director Sam Levinson, the film is about the town of Salem, Massachusetts and how everyone loses their minds when a hacker releases the entire internet history of everyone in the town. The film totally won me over (read my full review), it's way way smarter than you think and features some incredible filmmaking, not only with the performances but the cinematography and everything else. The cast of rowdy youngsters includes Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Anika Noni Rose, Colman Domingo, Maude Apatow, Kelvin Harrison Jr., with Bill Skarsgard, Joel McHale, and Bella Thorne. This is a cool teaser trailer but it's also just a short clip from the opening of the film. Hopefully the full trailer drops soon so everyone can get a better look at how stellar this little indie film is.

Here's the new teaser trailer (+ poster) for Sam Levinson's Assassination Nation, direct from YouTube:

You can still see the original festival teaser trailer for Assassination Nation here, for another quick tease.

This is a one-thousand-percent true story about how the quiet, all-American town of Salem, absolutely lost its mind. Description from the Sundance guide: "High school senior Lily and her crew of besties live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies, and chats—just like the rest of us. So when a provocateur starts posting details from the private digital lives of everyone in their small town of Salem, the result is a Category 5 shitstorm. We’re talking browser histories, direct messages, illegal downloads, secret text chains, and way, way, way worse. People get angry. Like, “rampaging murder posse” angry. And Lily finds herself right in the middle." Assassination Nation is both written and directed by American filmmaker Sam Levinson, director of the film Another Happy Day previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year in the Midnight category. Neon will release Assassination Nation in select theaters starting on September 21st in the fall.