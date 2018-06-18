New Trailer for 40th Anniversary 4K Re-Release of 'The Deer Hunter'

"One shot is what it's all about… Deer has to be taken with one shot." Studiocanal UK has debuted a new trailer for the 40th anniversary 4K re-release of the acclaimed film The Deer Hunter, from writer/director Michael Cimino. Originally released in late 1978/early 1979, the critically acclaimed film went on to win five Oscars including Best Picture. The 3 hour film is a drama about the Vietnam War and the toll it takes on good men. Starring Robert De Niro, John Savage, and Christopher Walken as men from a small town in Pennsylvania who volunteer to serve in Vietnam, unaware of the horrors that await. When they return, PTSD takes it grip as they struggle to get back to normal, damaged from the experience. The film is being re-released in cinemas for one day in the UK, but no word on US showings yet. For now, check out the trailer.

Here's the new 4K restoration re-release trailer for Michael Cimino's The Deer Hunter, from YouTube:

An in-depth examination of the ways in which the Vietnam War impacts and disrupts the lives of people in a small industrial town in Pennsylvania. The Deer Hunter is directed by the late, great American filmmaker Michael Cimino, who had only directed Thunderbolt and Lightfoot before making this film. Cimino's The Deer Hunter was first released nationwide in February of 1979, after premiering in late 1978 in NY & LA, and playing at the Belgrade Film Festival and Berlin Film Festival. It went on to win five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Walken), Best Sound, and Best Film Editing. This newly restored 4K print will be re-released in UK cinemas starting on July 4th from Studiocanal UK. No word on any US re-release plans yet, so stay tuned for updates. Who wants to see this on the big screen?