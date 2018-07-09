New Trailer for 4K Re-Release of Jacques Rivette's Classic 'The Nun'

"Do you feel any stirrings?" Studiocanal UK has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming UK re-release of the French drama The Nun, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1966. Not to be confused with the horror movie also known as The Nun opening in theaters this summer. Jacques Rivette's third feature didn't win any awards at the time it was released, but did end up with rave reviews and is now considered a French classic. The Nun is getting 4K restoration and re-release, along with an obvious Blu-ray release as well. Set in the 18th century, the film is about a young girl who is sent to a convent against her will. When she asks to renounce her vows, she finds herself caught in a fatal trap. Anna Karina stars as Suzanne, "The Nun", and the cast includes Liselotte Pulver, Micheline Presle, Francine Bergé, Francisco Rabal, and Christiane Lénier. It's always great to see more classic films get restored and re-released once again.

Here's the new trailer (+ Cannes poster) for the re-release of Jacques Rivette's The Nun, from YouTube:

In eighteenth-century France, a girl (Suzanne Simonin) is forced against her will to take vows as a nun. Three mothers superior (Madame de Moni, Sister Sainte-Christine, and Madame de Chelles) treat her in radically different ways, ranging from maternal concern, to sadistic persecution, to lesbian desire. Suzanne's virtue brings disaster to everyone in this faithful adaptation of a bitter attack on religious abuses by the Enlightenment philosopher Denis Diderot. The Nun was the third feature film directed by French filmmaker Jacques Rivette, before he went on to make Amour fou and Wuthering Heights. It first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1966, then opened in cinemas in France in 1967, but didn't hit US theaters until July of 1971. The film was honored with a special screening in the Cannes Classic section at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Studiocanal UK will re-release Rivette's The Nun in 4K in select theaters July 27th this summer. No info on any US re-release. Who wants to see this one on the big screen?