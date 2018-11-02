New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Edgar G. Ulmer's Noir Classic 'Detour'

"One of the most poignant and disturbing stories to reach the screen!" Janus Films has released a trailer for the new 4K restoration of this 1945 film noir classic, Detour, directed by filmmaker Edgar G. Ulmer. The Academy Film Archive helped restore this film, which has been available mostly on crappy public domain prints, and it first premiered at the TCM Festival in April. The story follows Tom Neal as a hitchhiker who ends up picking up another hitchhiker, a vicious femme fatale played by Ann Savage who blackmails him in order to maintain the upper hand as they head towards Los Angeles. "Working with no-name stars on a bargain-basement budget, B auteur Edgar G. Ulmer turned threadbare production values and seedy, low-rent atmosphere into indelible pulp poetry." It's always a good time to catch up with some vintage film noir.

Here's the new 4K trailer (+ original poster) for Edgar G. Ulmer's Detour, from Vimeo (via The Playlist):

As he hitchhikes his way from New York to Los Angeles, a down-on-his-luck nightclub pianist (Tom Neal) finds himself with a dead body on his hands and nowhere to run—a waking nightmare that goes from bad to worse when he picks up one of the most vicious femme fatales in cinema history, Ann Savage's snarling, monstrously conniving drifter Vera. Detour was directed by Austrian-American auteur/filmmaker Edgar G. Ulmer (The Black Cat, Greenfields, Club Havana, Babes in Bagdad). It was first released in late 1945 in the US. The film mostly still exists in substandard public domain prints, this is the first major restoration of the noir classic. Restored by the Academy Film Archive and The Film Foundation in collaboration with Cinémathèque Royale de Belgique, The Museum of Modern Art, and the Cinémathèque Française. Janus Films will re-release Ulmer's Detour in 4K at the Film Forum in NYC starting on November 30 this year.