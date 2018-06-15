New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Mel Brooks' Classic 'The Producers'

"We've got to find the worst play ever written!" Studiocanal UK has debuted a short new trailer for a 4K restoration re-release of Mel Brooks' original comedy classic The Producers, which first hit cinemas in 1968. They're celebrating the film's 50th anniversary, and putting it back in theaters for one day only this August (in the UK). There's no US plans yet, but we expect to hear something soon. Brooks' The Producers is about two producers who decide to make a flop Broadway show since it will make them more money than a hit. They go on to produce the hilarious show Springtime for Hitler. Gene Wilder stars in the film, along with Zero Mostel as his producer cohort, with Kenneth Mars, Dick Shawn, Lorenzo St. DuBois, Lee Meredith, Estelle Winwood, Christopher Hewett, and Andreas Voutsinas. Jawohl! This is a major comedy classic and a film that everyone should have seen by now anyway. If not, now is your chance. Enjoy.

Here's the new UK trailer for the 4K restoration of Mel Brooks' The Producers, direct from YouTube:

For more info on the UK re-release, read the Independent's article. For hopes of a US release, follow @TCM.

Producers Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom make money by producing a sure-fire flop. The Producers is both written and directed by iconic American filmmaker Mel Brooks, his very first feature film before going on to make so many other great comedies. The Producers first premiered in Pittsburgh in November of 1967, but that was considered a disaster, so the film didn't get any wider release nationwide until 1968. According to Brooks, after the film was completed, Embassy executives refused to release it as being in "bad taste." To celebrate the 50th anniversary, Studiocanal is re-releasing the 4K restoration in cinemas for one day only on August 5th. The feature will also include a very special Mel Brooks introduction from Turner Classic Movies. No details on any US re-release yet, but stay tuned for news. Who wants to see this again?