New Trailer for 'Above Majestic' Doc About the Secret Space Program

"This film IS the red pill." The Orchard has released a trailer for an intriguing "full disclosure" documentary titled Above Majestic, which premiered at the truth-obsessed Disclosure Fest earlier this year. The film is a "shocking and provocative look at what it takes to hide a multi-trillion dollar Secret Space Program from the public and the implications this has for humanity." Yeah, it's a bit of a conspiracy theory documentary, but also a look at the possibility that secret space programs may exist because we need to continue to keep an eye on aliens without informing the public. The film features interviews with insiders and researchers such as David Wilcock, Corey Goode, John Desouza, Niara Isley, Jordan Sather, Dr. Michael Salla, & more. This doc looks super duper wacky, with so many absurd claims. Maybe it's a fun one to watch? Who knows.

Here's the new official trailer for Roger R. Richards' documentary Above Majestic, direct from YouTube:

And here's the original promo trailer for Roger R. Richards' documentary Above Majestic, also on YouTube:

Above Majestic is a shocking and provocative look at what it would take to hide a multi-trillion dollar Secret Space Program from the public and the implications this would have for humanity. Viewers will be guided through an accelerated game of connect the dots as Jordan Sather takes a deep dive into the origins, technologies, history, cover ups, conspiracies, testimony and research that goes beyond and Above Majestic. The film features some the most prominent and prolific authors, researchers, whistle-blowers and disseminators in the movement for Truth and Full Disclosure. Above Majestic is directed by filmmaker Roger R. Richards. This first premiered at the Disclosure Fest earlier this year. The Orchard will release Richards' Above Majestic direct-to-VOD starting October 30th late this month. Who's curious about this?