New Trailer for Alice Rohrwacher's 'Happy as Lazzaro' from Cannes

"I'm calling about a missing boy. Someone important, a Marquis." The Match Factory released a new trailer for the film Happy as Lazzaro, originally titled Lazzaro felice, the latest film made by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher (Corpo Celeste, The Wonders). This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this summer in competition, and it was highly regarded as one of the best of the festival, despite not winning any awards. It's an odd, awkward film about a boy named Lazzaro who works as a farming peasant on a tobacco farm in Italy. About halfway through, the film jumps in time to the modern day where he ends up in a city searching for his friends and family. Adriano Tardiolo stars as Lazzaro, and the cast includes Luca Chikovani, Agnese Graziani, Alba Rohrwacher, Sergi López, Natalino Balasso, Tommaso Ragno, and Nicoletta Braschi. Expect to hear a lot more about this film by the end of the year, it's going to be a favorite of many prominent critics. The new trailer below includes English subtitles, so give it a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ Cannes poster) for Alice Rohrwacher's Happy as Lazzaro, from YouTube:

This is the tale of a meeting between Lazzaro (Adriano Tardiolo), a young peasant so good that he is often mistaken for simple-minded, and Tancredi (Luca Chikovani), a young nobleman cursed by imagination. Life in their isolated pastoral village Inviolata is dominated by the terrible ­Marchesa­­ Alfonsina­de­ Luna,­ the­queen­ of­­ cigarettes.­ A loyal bond is sealed when Tancredi asks Lazzaro to help him orchestrate his own kidnapping. This strange and improbable alliance is a revelation for Lazzaro. A friendship so precious that it will travel in time and transport Lazzaro in search of Tancredi. His first­ time­ in­ the big­ city,­ he is­ like­ a­ fragment­ of the past lost in the modern world. Happy as Lazzaro is both written and directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher, of the films Corpo Celeste and The Wonders previously. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year in competition. It's set for a release in Germany in September later this year, but still has no US release date set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?