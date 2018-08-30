New Trailer for Baltimore Streets Doc 'Charm City' from Marilyn Ness

"Can't get tired… Can't give up… Things are going to get better." PBS Distribution has debuted the trailer for a documentary film titled Charm City, which premiered at Tribeca and AFI Docs this year. The film is about the city of Baltimore, Maryland (with a population of 614,000), which has become a key location for civil uprising in the last few years. During three years of unparalleled violence in Baltimore, Charm City delivers an unexpectedly candid, observational portrait of those left on the frontlines. With grit, fury, and compassion, a group of police, citizens, and government officials grapple with the consequences of violence and try to reclaim their future. With all that is happening in America, these documentaries that show us the people involved, and the people fighting to make a difference, are becoming more and more important - not only to look back at the past, but also to keep pushing us forward. This one looks like it is worth your time.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marilyn Ness' documentary Charm City, direct from Facebook:

CHARM CITY (2018) Every day, in every neighborhood, there are unsung heroes who are leading with love. Their stories are rarely told. Charm City features a few who shine bright against all the corrosive forces they are up against. See this powerful film critics are calling a “must-see.” charmcitydoc.com Posted by Charm City on Tuesday, August 7, 2018

On the streets of Baltimore, shooting is rampant, the murder rate is approaching an all-time high and the distrust of the police is at a fever pitch. With nerves frayed and neighborhoods in distress, dedicated community leaders, compassionate law-enforcement officers and a progressive young city councilman try to stem the epidemic of violence. Filmed over three tumultuous years covering the lead up to, and the aftermath of, Freddie Gray's death in police custody, Charm City is an intimate cinema verité portrait of those surviving in, and fighting for, the vibrant city they call home. Charm City is directed by renowned documentary producer Marilyn Ness (Cameraperson, Trapped, E-Team), directing her second doc film after Bad Blood: A Cautionary Tale previously. The film first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival & AFI Docs earlier this year. PBS will release Ness' Charm City in select theaters starting October 17th this fall.