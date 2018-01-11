MOVIE TRAILERS

New Trailer for 'Beuys' Documentary on German Artist Joseph Beuys

by
January 11, 2018
Beuys Trailer

"Art is total freedom and self-determination." Kino Lorber has debuted a new US trailer for a documentary titled Beuys, profiling the life and work of radical German artist Joseph Beuys. You may not know his name, but you probably know some of his work. But this is also the perfect documentary to watch to give you a complete introduction and help you understand some of his mindset and mantras for creating such unique, innovative, radical art. I saw this film at the Berlin Film Festival last year where it premiered, and listed it as one of my favorite films of the fest. It's a fascinating and creative look at Joseph Beuys, and more than anything made me admire this great artist and feel deeply inspired by his work and his outlook on life.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andres Veiel's documentary Beuys, direct from YouTube:

Beuys Poster

Joseph Beuys, the man with the hat, the felt and the "fat corner". Thirty years after his death he feels like a visionary who was, and still is, ahead of his time. He was the first German artist to be given a solo exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum in New York whilst at home in Germany his work was often still derided as the "most expensive trash of all time". Once asked if he was indifferent to such comments he retorted: "Yes. I want to expand people’s perceptions." Beuys is directed by German filmmaker Andres Veiel, of the docs Balagan, Die Überlebenden, Black Box BRD, Die Spielwütigen, and Der Kick previously. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and already opened in Germany in early 2017. Kino Lorber will release Beuys in select US theaters starting January 17th, 2018 this month. It's worth a watch.

  • A lot of older painters I knew really liked him. Will give this a look.
  • Bo
    Guys like this...so called artists and their so called 'art' have never resonated with me. Including Warhol. Having said that, I will look at this film because I like good documentary films that are informative. Even if I don't care for the subject.
    • It's art whether you want to agree or not. Doesn't matter if had no impact on you. That said, maybe you can try to have an open mind and learn something from him and what inspired him to create his art.
      • Bo
        You seem a bit worked up, Alex, which also seems a bit inappropriate. I said his and others like him and their work doesn't resonate for me. Call it art if you want, but one man's art is another man's fart. I also said I'd watch this film because I like how informative the doc film genre is. What part of that got you so upset? I've no right to react negatively to art that doesn't resonate for me? Come on, Alex. You're better then that! What's with this attitude of, 'I like this and if you don't I'm going to get upset at you and jump your case' thing?. Good lord, Alex.You've surprised me with this reply to me.
  • Charles Knowlton
    This man's work left a huge impression on me back in Art School. There were few others around who had his audacity and talent. It's hard to believe he's been dead for thirty years now. The world could really use a few like him today. Thanks for posting this, I'm really looking forward to seeing it.
    • Agreed. An definitely check it out. I think you'll enjoy it.

