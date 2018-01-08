New Trailer for 'Blockers' with Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena

"Our girls are not thinking things through… I'm going to stop them!" Universal Pictures has released the second official trailer for the upcoming spring comedy titled Blockers, formerly known as The Pact, the feature directorial debut of writer/producer Kay Cannon. We already posted a red band trailer for this and it looks so awful. The plot involves three parents discovering their children are planning to lose their virginity on prom night, and set off to go stop them. If you don't get it, the title is a reference to "cockblocking" and the poster is basically that with a giant rooster (a "cock"), and it's so stupidly obvious it's painful. Blockers stars Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Indira Viswanathan, and Gideon Adlan. This look so, so, so bad and I'm sad because the cast is great. Oh well. Enjoy if you can.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Kay Cannon's Blockers, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can still watch the first red band trailer for Blockers here, to see even more vulgar footage from this.

When three parents (Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena) stumble upon their daughters' pact to lose their virginity at prom, they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal. The comedy is produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, under their Point Grey Pictures banner (Neighbors, This Is the End), alongside Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg (Harold & Kumar series) and DMG Entertainment’s Chris Fenton (47 Ronin). Blockers is directed by filmmaker Kay Cannon, making her feature directorial debut after working as a producer and writer on "Girlboss" and Pitch Perfect 2. The screenplay is written by Brian Kehoe & Jim Kehoe, Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg, Eben Russell. Universal will release Blockers in theaters starting on April 6th, 2018 this spring. Who's in?