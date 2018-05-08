MOVIE TRAILERS

New Trailer for Coralie Fargeat's Action 'Revenge' Quotes Dumb Men

by
May 8, 2018
"Why are women always so bad at being cool?" Neon has revealed a hilarious new trailer for the action thriller Revenge, from newcomer Coralie Fargeat making her feature directorial debut. This gritty, violent film is about a woman who takes revenge on the men who try to attack her. The trailer actually quotes real men online who left dumb comments about women, and it's kind of crazy, but kind of awesome. This is so bold but I love it. Matilda Lutz stars as Jen, with a cast including Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe, and Guillaume Bouchède. Described as a "razor-sharp feminist subversion of the revenge-thriller", that "gloriously blurs the lines of vengeance and survival while simultaneously delivering a ferocious dissection of gender and genre." I actually really want to see this anyway, just because it looks like a good action film.

Here's the newest official trailer (+ a Japanese poster) for Coralie Fargeat's Revenge, from YouTube:

Revenge Poster

You can still watch the original full-length trailer for Coralie Fargeat's Revenge here, to see more footage.

Jen (fearlessly embodied by Matilda Lutz) is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend which is suddenly disrupted when his sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced hunting trip. Tension mounts in the house until the situation abruptly––and viciously––intensifies, culminating in a shocking act that leaves Jen left for dead. Unfortunately for her assailants, Jen survives and reemerges with a relentless, wrathful intent: revenge. Revenge is written and directed by up-and-coming French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat (follow her @coraliefargeat), making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and Fantastic Fest last year. Neon will release Fargeat's Revenge in select theaters + on VOD starting May 11th coming up. What do you think? Who's in?

