New Trailer for Crime Thriller 'Reprisal' with Frank Grillo & Bruce Willis

"You want to talk with somebody, you talk with me!" Lionsgate Premiere has released an official trailer for a B-movie action crime thriller titled Reprisal. Don't get too excited, even with these two action stars, this movie looks like shit. Surprise, surprise. There's so many of these direct-to-the-bargain-big action being made movies recently, that it's getting kind of annoying. Why!? Why keep making them? What's the point? Who even watches these? Frank Grillo stars as a bank manager haunted by a violent incident in his past, who teams up with his ex-cop neighbor to go after the people behind it. Of course, they then mess with his family and he gets really upset. What an original idea… Ugh. Bruce Willis co-stars along with Johnathon Schaech, Olivia Culpo, Colin Egglesfield, Wass Stevens, and Natali Yura. This movie looks so bad.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brian A. Miller's Reprisal, direct from YouTube (via TMB):

Jacob (Frank Grillo), a bank manager haunted by a violent heist that took the life of a coworker, teams up with his ex-cop neighbor, James (Bruce Willis), to bring down the assailant. While the two men work together to figure out the thief's next move, Gabriel (Johnathon Schaech), the highly-trained criminal, is one step ahead. When Gabriel kidnaps Jacob's wife (Olivia Culpo) and daughter, Jacob barrels down a path of bloodshed that initiates an explosive counterattack and brings all three men to the breaking point. Reprisal is directed by filmmaker Brian A. Miller, director of the films including Caught in the Crossfire, House of the Rising Sun, Officer Down, The Outsider, The Prince, and Vice previously. The screenplay is by Bryce Hammons. Lionsgate Premiere will open Reprisal in select theaters + on VOD starting August 31st.