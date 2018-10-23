New Trailer for 'Every Act Of Life' Doc on Playwright Terrence McNally

"Terrence is able to get to the core of the human condition in so many ways." The Orchard has released an official trailer for a documentary titled Every Act of Life, an uplifting film about the acclaimed, beloved Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally. McNally, now 79 years old, has been described as "a probing and enduring dramatist" and also "one of the greatest contemporary playwrights the theater world has yet produced." He has been working in theater for over 60 years, creating groundbreaking plays and musicals, fighting for LGBT rights, and winning four Tonys in the process. The doc film is not only about him and his life, but also the pursuit of love and inspiration at every age, and the power of the arts to transform society.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Kaufman's doc Every Act of Life, direct from YouTube:

A film about four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally's six ground-breaking decades in the theatre, the fight for LGBTQ rights, triumph over addiction, the pursuit of love and inspiration at every age, and the power of the arts to transform society. Every Act of Life is directed by American filmmaker Jeff Kaufman, director of the docs Brush with Life: The Art of Being Edward Biberman, The Savoy King, The State Of Marriage, and Father Joseph previously. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Provincetown Film Festival. For more info, visit the film's official website. The Orchard will release Kaufman's doc Every Act of Life direct-to-VOD starting November 6th this fall.