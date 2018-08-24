New Trailer for German Thriller 'Four Hands' Directed by Oliver Kienle

"I wish I could just forget it all. But she won't let me." Cleopatra Entertainment has released an official US trailer for a German psychological thriller titled Four Hands, which first premiered at the Munich Film Festival last year. The story follows two sisters, Sophie and Jessica, who witnessed a brutal crime when they were kids. Nearly 20 years later Jessica is obsessed with trying to protect her younger sister, suffering from paranoia. But Sophie wants to become a pianist and wants to fall in love, without her sister around. When the perpetrators are released of prison after 20 years, Jessica is shocked and wants to confront them. But an accident changes everything. The film, written & directed by Oliver Kienle, stars Frida-Lovisa Hamann, Friederike Becht, Christoph Letkowski, Agnieszka Guzikowska, and Detleft Bothe. This trailer seems to give away a big part of the plot, but maybe that's just how it plays out and there's much more to it.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Oliver Kienle's Four Hands, direct from YouTube:

Four Hands follows sisters Sophie and Jessica after they witness a brutal crime as children. Jessica promises the younger Sophie that she will always protect her, but as they grow older, this this promise became an obsession. As adults, Jessica suffers from paranoia and sees threats to her and her sister everywhere. But Sophie wants to live a normal life without fear and without her sister, and instead wants to become a pianist and fall in love. When the perpetrators from their youth are released from prison after 20 years, Jessica is shocked and wants to confront them. After an accident changes everything, Jessica's promise to always protect her little sister turns into an existential nightmare. Four Hands, originally titled Die Vierhändige, is both written and directed by German filmmaker Oliver Kienle, his second feature film after Stronger Than Blood previously, and the TV series "Bad Banks". This premiered at the Munich Film Festival last year. Cleopatra will open Kienle's Four Hands in select US theaters starting September 14th.