New Trailer for 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' Sequel

"We need to find the hidden world." Universal has unveiled a beautiful second trailer for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, the next sequel in the animated series from DreamWorks Animation. This is described as the "culmination" of the HTTYD series, and the story continues where it left off after the second movie, following Hiccup as the village chief and Toothless as the dragon as leader of his own kind. As both ascend, the darkest threat they've yet faced—as well as the appearance of a female Night Fury—will test the bonds of their relationship like never before. The film's voice cast features Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harington, Craig Ferguson, and F. Murray Abraham. The first trailer for this was wonderful, and this trailer is even better - the footage looks stunning and exciting. This is pretty much the only DWA series I care about anymore, and I'm happy they're pouring everything into this finale.

Second trailer for DreamWorks Anim's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, on YouTube:

You can still see the first trailer for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World here, for more footage.

What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic trilogy spanning their lives. In this next chapter, Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind. As both ascend, the darkest threat they’ve yet faced—as well as the appearance of a female Night Fury—will test the bonds of their relationship like never before. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is again written and directed by series filmmaker Dean DeBlois, who directed the first two How to Train Your Dragon movies, as well as Lilo & Stitch previously. Based on the the "How to Train Your Dragon" book series created by Cressida Cowell. Universal will release DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World in theaters everywhere on February 22nd, 2019 early next year. Impressed?