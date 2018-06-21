New Trailer for Indie Film 'Katie Says Goodbye' Starring Olivia Cooke

"I just think people need to learn to appreciate things more… 'Cause if you look at it in a certain way, life is just so amazing." Signature Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie coming-of-age film titled Katie Says Goodbye, which originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2016. It played at numerous festivals in late 2016 and 2017 but never found a distributor and never got a release. Katie Says Goodbye stars Olivia Cooke as a young woman from New Mexico who turns to small-time prostitution in order to fund her dream to move to San Francisco. However, she falls in love with a handsome mechanic messing up her plans. The film also stars Christopher Abbott, James Belushi, Keir Gilchrist, Chris Lowell, Mireille Enos, and Mary Steenburgen. This looks like a very cliche indie flick, unfortunately.

Here's the new official trailer (+ old poster) for Wayne Roberts' Katie Says Goodbye, from YouTube:

In her late teens, Katie (Cooke) is the sole breadwinner in the trailer she shares with her mother (Enos). Katie waits tables at her small town's lone diner, and she supplements her wages by selling sex to a few locals and a kindly trucker named Bear (Belushi) who regularly passes through. Her goals are greater than just getting by day to day; she's saving up to get out of New Mexico and start a new life in San Francisco. Katie Says Goodbye is both written and directed by filmmaker Wayne Roberts, making his feature directorial debut with this. He's already working on another film titled Richard Says Goodbye next. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2016, and played at numerous film festivals in 2016 and 2017. Signature will finally release Katie Says Goodbye sometime later in the year - stay tuned. Interested?