New Trailer for Italian Doc 'Ferrante Fever' About a Mysterious Author

"Outside of my books, what am I? A woman not unlike many others." The Match Factory has released an international promo trailer for the Italian documentary titled Ferrante Fever, which already opened in Italy last year but is still looking for a US distributor. The doc film is about the mysterious writer who goes under the name "Elena Ferrante", known as one of the most successful Italian authors of our time. Her novels – from Troubling Love to The Story of the Lost Child – have captivated millions of fervent fans. But the true identity behind this pseudonym has become one of the most "incendiary literary mysteries of recent decades." Who is she, really? Durzi's documentary explores the depths of Ferrante's oeuvre, and attempts, in his words "to stimulate reflections on the particular reasons for Ferrante's success, without being seduced by the provocation of making a 'gossipy' documentary about her unknown identity." Interesting - see below.

Here's the official promo trailer for Giacomo Durzi's documentary Ferrante Fever, direct from YouTube:

And here's a look at the original Italian trailer for Durzi's Ferrante Fever, released last year on YouTube:

The mysterious author of the book series "My Brilliant Friend" (or "L'amica geniale" in Italian) is climbing the charts around the world, without revealing her true identity. Born in Naples, she says her name is Elena Ferrante. But we don't know if this is true. Nobody has neither seen her face nor knows where she lives, who she is. Ferrante Fever is directed by Italian filmmaker Giacomo Durzi, director of the docs S.B.: I Knew Him Well and Numero uno in lista previously as well as plenty of TV work. The film just premiered at the Cinelibri International Book&Movie Festival. The doc opened in Italy last year, and is scheduled for release in Portugal this year. No other release dates are set yet. Ferrante Fever is represented by The Match Factory and is currently still looking for US distribution. Stay tuned for updates. Intrigued? Who's curious?