New Trailer for Lars von Trier's Demented 'The House That Jack Built'

"If you feel like screaming, I definitely think you should." IFC Films has unveiled their full official US trailer for Lars von Trier's controversial, demented serial killer film The House That Jack Built, which first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The film stars Matt Dillon as the titular Jack, a highly intelligent serial killer, following him for 12 years profiling his murders. It's the latest creation from a very angry, very drunk Lars von Trier obsessed with "the idea that life is evil and soulless." Also starring Bruno Ganz, Uma Thurman, Ed Speleers, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Sofie Gråbøl, Riley Keough, and Yu Ji-tae. IFC is also hosting a one-night only screening event on November 28th of what's being called the "Director's Cut", though I'm not sure how different it is from the film they're eventually releasing. I saw this in Cannes, and besides being evil, it's just a bad film in many ways. One of LvT's biggest failures.

Here's the full US trailer (+ poster) Lars von Trier's The House That Jack Built, direct from YouTube:

And here's their Twitter spot for The House That Jack Built promoting the special one-night only showing:

If you want to scream, we definitely think that you should. The unrated

director’s cut of #HouseThatJackBuilt will be in

theaters for ONE NIGHT ONLY! Buy tickets NOW:https://t.co/fV5z7rQC7e pic.twitter.com/w47AFPgSw4 — THTJackBuilt (@THTJackBuilt) October 31, 2018

You can still watch the teaser trailer for The House That Jack Built here, and the other full festival trailer.

The story follows Jack (Matt Dillon), a highly intelligent serial killer, over the course of 12 years and depicts the murders that truly develop Jack as a serial killer. The House That Jack Built is both written and directed by controversial but acclaimed Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier, director of films including The Element of Crime, Breaking the Waves, Dancer in the Dark, Dogville, Manderlay, The Boss of It All, Antichrist, Melancholia, and Nymphomaniac previously. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival as a last minute addition to the official selection, playing out of competition. IFC Films will release von Trier's The House That Jack Built in select theaters + on VOD starting December 14th this year. Still interested?