New Trailer for Long Lost Sci-Fi Film 'Replicas' Starring Keanu Reeves

"Standby to initiate neural imprint. All functions: go." Entertainment Studios has revealed another official trailer for the sci-fi thriller titled Replicas, starring Keanu Reeves as a mad scientists who tries to figure out how to bring back his family after they are killed in a car accident. He eventually tries to clone them but we all know how that turns out. The first trailer for this showed up last fall, almost a year ago, and after an appearance at the New York Comic-Con this film dropped off the schedule. There's still no release date, but it looks like they're planning to finally release it sometime soon. The full cast includes Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch, Emily Alyn Lind, John Ortiz, Emjay Anthony, and Nyasha Hatendi. Unfortuantely this doesn't look any better than it did last year, perhaps trying to mix too many concepts in one big movie.

Here's the newest official trailer for Jeffrey Nachmanoff's Replicas, direct from ESMP's YouTube:

You can still watch the original trailer for Nachmanoff's Replicas from last year here, to see a bit more.

A daring synthetic biologist who, after a car accident kills his family, will stop at nothing to bring them back, even if it means pitting himself against a government-controlled laboratory, a police task force and the physical laws of science. Replicas is directed by American filmmaker Jeffrey Nachmanoff, a screenwriter/producer who previously directed the films Traitor and Hollywood Palms. The screenplay is written by Chad St. John (London Has Fallen), based on a story by Stephen Hamel. Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures will release Nachmanoff's Replicas in theaters sometime in late 2018 or early 2019, though there's still no exact release yet. It was filmed in Puerto Rico two years ago. Anyone still interested in this?