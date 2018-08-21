New Trailer for Paranoia Horror 'Retina' About Side Effects Gone Awry

"Are there any side effects I should know about?" Screen Media Films has debuted an official trailer for a sci-fi horror thriller titled Retina, from filmmaker Carlos Ferrer (Scallop Pond). The film is about a woman who participates in a medical study, but starts to experience nightmares and unusual side effects. One early review calls it a "low-budget but polished little thriller that invokes the spirit of 70s paranoia thrillers like The Parallax View or The Conversation and 90s indie equivalents like Darren Aronofsky’s Pi." Retina stars Lindsay Goranson as April, with Gary Swanson, Ian Temple, Ron Haxton, and Jamie Fedorko. The footage doesn't look that impressive and the poster is way more explosive than the trailer. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Carlos Ferrer's Retina, direct from YouTube:

A young woman (Lindsay Goranson) participates in a medical study. After a series of nightmares and unusual side effects, the line between dreams and reality is blurred. She finds herself on the run from those involved, desperate to uncover the truth. Retina is both written and directed by indie American filmmaker Carlos Ferrer, director of the feature film Scallop Pond previously, as well as a bunch of shorts and other various filmmaking work. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals as far as we know. Screen Media Films will release Ferrer's Retina direct-to-VOD starting September 4th coming up soon. How does that look?