New Trailer for Prehistoric Thriller 'Alpha' About a Boy and His Wolf

"Leaders are born from survival." Whoa. Sony has released a new trailer for the movie Alpha, which was originally set for release in March but then delayed until August this year. We featured the first trailer for this last year, almost a year ago, but the studio freaked. This new trailer is much different - selling it more as an uplifting tale like one of those fun nature documentaries. Very interesting pivot. This adventure follows the story of Zeta, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee, a young man injured on a bison hunt left for dead. He befriends a lone wolf and together they figure out how to survive. The full cast includes Natassia Malthe, Leonor Varela, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Mercedes de la Zerda, and Jens Hultén. I can't believe they're actually trying to sell this as the story of the first dog, that's some serious pandering. Oh well.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Albert Hughes' Alpha, direct from Uni's YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailers for Hughes' Alpha from last year here, to see more from this.

Europe, 20,000 years ago. While on his first hunt, an initiation to his tribe’s most elite group, a young man, Zeta, is injured and left for dead after a bison hunt goes horribly wrong. Awaking to find himself broken, alone, and miles from his village – he must learn to survive and navigate the harsh and unforgiving wilderness. Reluctantly taming a lone wolf, Alpha, abandoned by its pack, the pair learn to rely on each other to hunt and become unlikely allies, enduring countless dangers and overwhelming odds in order to find their way home before the deadly winter arrives. Alpha is directed by American filmmaker Albert Hughes, of Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, From Hell (these three with his brother), and The Book of Eli previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Wiedenhaupt; based on a story by Albert Hughes. Sony will release Alpha in theaters everywhere starting August 17th at the end of this summer. Thoughts?