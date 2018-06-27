New Trailer for Re-Release of Barbara Loden's Film 'Wanda' from 1970

"Listen Judge, if he wants a divorce, just give it to him." Janus Films has debuted a new trailer for the re-release of a film titled Wanda, an art house success from 1970 that opened in US cinemas in early 1971 after premiering at the Venice Film Festival. Wanda is the first and only film written & directed by model & actress Barbara Loden, who also stars in the film as the title character, Wanda Goronski. The film is about a "listless young mother" from Pennsylvania coal country who leaves her husband and family behind and goes on the road with a drifter outlaw named "Mr. Dennis", played by Michael Higgins. Loden's Wanda is "an extraordinary clear-eyed expression of dead-end despair, a life-marred document of a scuffed, sad, left-behind working-class world." Described as "one of the greatest American films of the 1970s" that I'm sure most have never seen, let alone never even heard of before. Now is your chance to finally catch up with this.

Here's the new re-release trailer (+ new poster) for Barbara Loden's Wanda, direct from Vimeo:

In grim, rust-belt Pennsylvania, Wanda is down and out. She works sporadically, has abandoned her husband and children, sleeps on her sister's couch, drinks and smokes too much, and goes home with men just to have a roof over her head. One night she walks into a bar after closing and finds a nervous Mr. Dennis pacing. She takes up with him, and he proves to be a criminal. They go on the road, visit his father, and he plans a robbery. He's rude and demanding; Wanda accepts his abuse docilely. What future does she have? Wanda is the first and only film directed by actress-model Barbara Loden, who was married to legendary producer/director Elia Kazan. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 1970 and won the International Critics Prize, then went on to show at the Cannes Film Festival in 1971 after opening in US theaters that year. Janus Films will re-release Loden's Wanda in cinemas starting July 20th this summer.