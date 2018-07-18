New Trailer for Robert Zemeckis' 'Welcome to Marwen' with Steve Carell

"This Christmas, to dream is to heal." Universal has released the second official trailer for the new Robert Zemeckis movie, titled Welcome to Marwen, starring Steve Carell as a man who finds solace in WWII miniatures. This is a true story, and many of you may have seen the documentary about Mark Hogancamp already. Carell plays Mark, a victim of an attack who finds a unique and beautiful therapeutic outlet to help him through his recovery process. The cast includes Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Merritt Wever, Janelle Monáe, Eiza González, Gwendolyn Christie, Leslie Zemeckis, and Neil Jackson. This new trailer is much better than the first trailer, playing up the emotional side of it, as well as the awkward but lovable charm that Carell brings to this role. This looks like it'll play best with audiences and not for awards.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Robert Zemeckis' Welcome to Marwen, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Zemeckis' Welcome to Marwen here, to see more from this.

Welcome to Marwen tells the miraculous true story of one broken man's fight as he discovers how artistic imagination can restore the human spirit. When a devastating attack shatters Mark Hogancamp (Carell) and wipes away all memories, no one expected recovery. Putting together pieces from his old and new life, Mark meticulously creates a wondrous town where he can heal and be heroic. As he builds an astonishing art installation—a testament to the most powerful women he knows—through his fantasy world, he draws strength to triumph in the real one. Welcome to Marwen is directed by iconic American filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, director of many films including Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Contact, Cast Away, Forrest Gump, The Polar Express, Beowulf, Flight, The Walk, and Allied. The screenplay is written by Caroline Thompson and Robert Zemeckis, based on the true story of Mark Hogancamp. Universal will release Zemeckis' Welcome to Marwen in theaters starting December 21st this fall. Who wants to watch?