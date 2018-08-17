New Trailer for 'The Bray Road Beast' Doc About Werewolves in the US

"Every lore or myth has some truth to it…" Small Town Monsters has debuted the new official trailer for a documentary film titled The Bray Road Beast, about werewolf sightings in Wisconsin. This is the latest film made by Ohio-based filmmaker Seth Breedlove, and his Small Town Monsters label: "A production company dedicated to documenting unusual events around the country." So the story goes - in the early 90s, a rural Wisconsin community called Elkhorn was at the center of a series of real-life werewolf sightings. In their seventh film (and third feature-length documentary), Small Town Monsters takes you on an in-depth exploration of the "dogman" phenomenon. This seems like a must-see doc for horror fans and conspiracy nuts, perhaps because it makes it look like this could all be real. Werewolves really do exist! Right? Right!?

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Seth Breedlove's doc The Bray Road Beast, from YouTube:

And here's the original teaser trailer for Small Town Monsters' The Bray Road Beast, also on YouTube:

In the early 1990's a rural Wisconsin community called Elkhorn was at the center of a series of real-life werewolf sightings. As local reporter, Linda Godfrey, began her investigations into the "Beast of Bray Road", other reports from around the country, and soon, the world, began flooding in. For the subsequent three decades, the Beast of Bray Road has been the most infamous Wisconsin resident. The Bray Road Beast is directed by Ohio-based filmmaker Seth Breedlove, director of other Small Town Monsters docs Minerva Monster, Beast of Whitehall, Boggy Creek Monster, The Mothman of Point Pleasant, and Invasion on Chestnut Ridge previously. Small Town Monsters will release The Bray Road Beast in select US theaters starting on October 5th later this fall. For more info, visit their official website. Anyone interested in this?