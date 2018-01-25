New Trailer for Trapped Thriller 'The Chamber' with Johannes Kuhnke

"This is our lifeline!" Cinedigm has released another new trailer for a survival thriller titled The Chamber, which first premiered at the Horror Channel FrightFest in 2017. We actually featured a trailer for this one year ago, but it's just now finally getting a release in February. The film is about a Special Ops team that takes a small submersible craft (read: submarine) beneath the Yellow Sea off the coast of North Korea. Some things go wrong, and they end up trapped underwater in a tiny "chamber" - hence the title. The cast includes Charlotte Salt, Johannes Kuhnke, Christian Hillborg, and Elliot Levey. I'm still not really too sure what to make of this, and the release delay seems like a sign it isn't that great. But you never know. Dive in.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Ben Parker's The Chamber, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for The Chamber here, to see even more footage from this.

A claustrophobic survival thriller set beneath the Yellow Sea off the coast of North Korea where the pilot of a small submersible craft and a three man Special Ops team on a secret recovery mission become trapped underwater in a fight for survival. The Chamber is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Ben Parker, making his feature directorial debut after a short film previously. This first premiered at the Horror Channel FrightFest in the UK back in 2016, and also played at Horrorthon Festival Dublin. After being delayed for almost two years, the film is finally being released this year. Cinedigm will open Parker's The Chamber in select theaters + on VOD starting February 23rd, 2018. Anyone still want to watch this?