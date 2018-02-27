New Trailer for 75th Anniversary UK Screenings of 'The Dam Busters'

"The dramatic true-life story of the men who broke the Nazis' back!" Studiocanal in the UK has debuted a short new trailer for a special re-release screening of The Dam Busters, the 1955 WWII film about British bombers taking out German dams. This action film is regarded as one of the best WWII films, becoming the most popular film in British cinemas in 1955 when it was released. The Dam Busters has been in the news recently, as Peter Jackson has been trying to remake it for a long time. Nothing has come together yet and it's still in development. Studiocanal is hosting a special 4K restoration screening for one night only in May in the UK, with a gala at the Royal Albert Hall that will be broadcast to other cinemas around the UK. The Dam Busters stars Richard Todd, Michael Redgrave, Ursula Jeans, Basil Sydney, Patrick Barr, Ernest Clark, and Derek Farr. If you live in the UK, this seems like a do-not-miss screening. Info below.

Here's the new 75th anniversary re-release trailer for Michael Anderson's The Dam Busters, on YouTube:

Have you heard? You'll be able to watch #DamBusters75 celebrations from the Royal Albert Hall at 300 cinemas across the country on 17 May! https://t.co/QzlZ9E5XGp pic.twitter.com/evJvX1WsWX — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) February 26, 2018

You can also watch one of the original trailers for Anderson's The Dam Busters, also found on YouTube:

The intro: "Relive the Royal Air Force’s most daring operation of the Second World War, 75 years to the day, with a gala screening of the newly restored classic British film. Dan Snow will host a commemorative evening paying tribute to Wing Commander Guy Gibson and his comrades of the legendary 617 Squadron."

The story of how the British attacked German dams in WWII by using an ingenious technique to drop bombs where they would be most effective. The Dam Busters was directed by English filmmaker Michael Anderson, who made over 40 films in his career, including Around the World in 80 Days and Logan's Run. It was first released in May of 1955 in the UK, and was the most popular film at the British box office. The Dam Busters is newly restored in 4K to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the famous WWII raid. Don't miss a special Royal Albert Hall gala screening of the much loved British classic, presented by Dan Snow and broadcast to cinemas across the country for one day only on May 17th, 2018 this summer. For more info and to book tickets, click here. Only in the UK. Anyone excited to catch this on the big screen?