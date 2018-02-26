New UK Trailer for Romance Film 'Midnight Sun' Starring Bella Thorne

"This isn't something you can just not tell me." Studiocanal UK has released another official UK trailer for the cheesy romance film Midnight Sun, which is actually a remake of a Japanese film of the same name released in 2006 (Taiyô no uta). The story follows a young woman with a rare skin disease that, if exposed to the sun's rays, she could potentially die so she stays indoors only going out at night. Hollywood took this and turned it into a super sappy romance that reminds me a bit of Everything, Everything, but it also just looks like an eye-rolling sweet story of young love. Bella Thorne stars, with Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rob Riggle, Quinn Shephard, Ken Tremblett, Jenn Griffin, and Nicholas Coombe. Watch below.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ new US poster) for Scott Speer's Midnight Sun, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original US trailer for Midnight Sun here, to see even more footage from this.

Based on the Japanese film, Midnight Sun centers on Katie, a 17-year-old sheltered since childhood and confined to her house during the day by a rare disease that makes even the smallest amount of sunlight deadly. Fate intervenes when she meets Charlie and they embark on a summer romance. Midnight Sun is directed by American filmmaker Scott Speer, a music video and dance director of only the film Step Up Revolution previously. The screenplay is written by Eric Kirsten; based on the screenplay for the Japanese film Taiyô no uta (first released in 2006) by Kenji Bando. Open Road Films will release Speer's Midnight Sun in theaters everywhere starting March 23rd coming up next month. Curious? Anyone want to see it?