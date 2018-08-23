New UK Trailer for Submarine Movie 'Hunter Killer' with Gerard Butler

"I risked my men… I risked my ship…!" Lionsgate UK has released a new official UK trailer for the action-packed submarine thriller titled Hunter Killer, a modern day submarine movie about an intense American submarine captain who has to rescue another American sub in distress. Gerard Butler stars as Captain Joe Glass, and the movie's full cast also features Gary Oldman, Common, Linda Cardellini, Caroline Goodall, Michael Nyqvist, Ryan McPartlin, and Toby Stephens. The main plot involves the captain discovering a secret Russian coup, making this the most important mission of his life in order to maintain world order. This trailer has more footage of Gary Oldman, and more footage of the CG action scenes, and it actually looks better than the first trailer. Just by a little. I'm still not too sure, but it might be entertaining.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ another poster) for Donovan Marsh's Hunter Killer, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original US trailer for Marsh's Hunter Killer here, to see more footage from this.

Deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass (Gerard Butler) is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order. With crew and country on the line, Captain Glass must now assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII. Hunter Killer is directed by South African filmmaker Donovan Marsh, director of the films Dollar$ + White Pipes, Spud, Spud 2: The Madness Continues, and Avenged previously. The screenplay is written by Jamie Moss and Arne Schmidt, based on the novel by Don Keith & George Wallace. Lionsgate/Summit will release Marsh's Hunter Killer in theaters everywhere starting on October 26th. How does it look now? Who's in?