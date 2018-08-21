New UK Trailer for Super Cute Animated Birds Movie 'Flying the Nest'

"I'm here to warn you: Shadow's planning an attack, man." Signature Entertainment has debuted a new UK trailer for an animated adventure comedy titled Flying the Nest, originally titled Ploey - You Never Fly Alone. This film comes from Iceland, telling the heart-warming tale of how far a little bird will go to be reunited with his true love. The story follows a young plover bird, a wading bird similar to sandpipers. Left behind by his flock, a little plover named Ploey must embark on a journey where he must use his cunning, and rely on the help of newly-found friends to make it through the winter and see his true love again. The voice cast includes Jamie Oram, Harriet Perring, Iain Stuart Robertson, Richard Cotton, Þórunn Erna Clausen, and Thomas Arnold. All the birds in this are super cute, it looks like an entertaining film.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ intl. poster) for Árni Ásgeirsson's Flying the Nest, direct from YouTube:

And here's the original international trailer for Ploey - You Never Fly Alone, to watch more from this:

A plover chick has not learned to fly when his family migrates in the fall. He must survive the arctic winter, vicious enemies and himself in order to be reunited with his beloved one next spring. Flying the Nest, originally titled Ploey - You Never Fly Alone, is directed by Icelandic filmmaker Árni Ásgeirsson, of the films Thicker Than Water and Undercurrent previously. The screenplay is written by Friðrik Erlingsson. Originally an Icelandic production, this film already opened in theaters in Iceland earlier this year, and it played at the Stuttgart Festival of Animated Film. Signature Entertainment will release Flying the Nest in UK cinemas this fall, but no US release date has been set yet. Stay tuned for news. Anyone want to see this?