New UK Trailer for Zombie Musical Comedy 'Anna and the Apocalypse'

"Yeah - certain death is so much fun!" Vertigo Releasing in the UK has revealed a brand new, official UK trailer for the horror comedy Anna and the Apocalypse, which is really an enjoyable zombie Christmas musical. This trailer is much better than the US one, capturing the crazy fun aspects of this movie. A girl and her friends must fight - and sing - their way through a zombie invasion to reach the supposed safety of their school, not knowing if their parents and friends are still alive. There's a bunch of original songs in this, a few you can hear in this trailer. Starring Ella Hunt as Anna, along with Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Ben Wiggins, Marli Siu, and Mark Benton. I first saw this at the Sitges Film Festival last year and wrote a great review. If you love musicals, if you love zombies, you have to catch this.

New red band UK trailer (+ UK poster) for John McPhail's Anna and the Apocalypse, from DigitalSpy:

You can still watch the first teaser for Anna and the Apocalypse here, or the full trailer from this year here.

When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven - at Christmas - teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. Teaming up with her best friend John, Anna has to fight her way through zombified snowmen, Santas, elves and Christmas shoppers to get across town to the high school, where they'll be safe. But they soon discover that being a teenager is just as difficult as staying alive, even at the end of the world. Anna and the Apocalypse is directed by Scottish filmmaker John McPhail, of the films Where Do We Go From Here? and a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Ryan McHenry and Alan McDonald. The film first premiered at the Sitges Film Festival and Fantastic Fest last year, and also played at Fantasia and the Edinburgh Film Festival this year. Orion Pictures will release McPhail's Anna and the Apocalypse in select theaters starting November 30th this holiday season, expanding wide in December. Who's down for this?