New US Trailer for Danish Film 'The Guilty' Starring Jakob Cedergren

"Emergency services. Hello?" Magnolia Pictures has debuted the official US trailer for the highly acclaimed, award-winning Danish drama The Guilty, from director Gustav Möller. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, where it won the Audience Award in the World Dramatic Competition section, then went on to play at the Rotterdam, Seattle, Montclair, Dallas, Sydney, and Karlovy Vary Film Festivals. Set entirely inside of one place - a 911 call center in Denmark - the film is about a police officer demoted to work for a day in the call center receiving calls, who has a life-changing experience when a woman calls to report that she has been kidnapped. Jakob Cedergren stars in one of this year's best performances. I saw this at Sundance and loved it, saying in my review that it's "an exhilarating thriller." I can't recommend it enough.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Gustav Möller's The Guilty, direct from YouTube:

When police officer Asger Holm (Jakob Cedergren) is demoted to desk work, he expects a sleepy beat as an emergency dispatcher. That all changes when he answers a panicked phone call from a kidnapped woman who then disconnects abruptly. Asger, confined to the police station, is forced to use others as his eyes and ears as the severity of the crime slowly becomes more clear. The search to find the missing woman and her assailant will take every bit of his intuition and skill, as a ticking clock and his own personal demons conspire against him. The Guilty is directed by Danish filmmaker Gustav Möller, making his feature directorial debut after a short film previously. The screenplay is written by Emil Nygaard Albertsen and Gustav Möller. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and won the Audience Award. Magnolia will release The Guilty in select theaters starting on October 19th this fall. It is a must see film.