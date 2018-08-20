New US Trailer for Deceitful, Sensual Psychological Horror 'Housewife'

"I feel so much better now… I think Bruce cured my feelings." RLJ Entertainment has debuted a new trailer (via Bloody-Disgusting) for a psychological horror thriller titled Housewife, which initially premiered at a number of genre festivals last year. This erotic horror is about a woman who watched her mother kill her sister and father when she was a child. Her dreams remain plagued by that painful memory, and things get even creepier when a celebrity psychic takes a special liking to her. Clémentine Poidatz stars as Holly, and the cast includes David Sakurai, Alicia Kapudag, Defne Halman, and Ali Aksöz. You have to see the footage to try and make some sense of the film, as it gets really freaky and crazy at the end of this trailer.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Can Evrenol's Housewife, direct from B-D's YouTube:

Holly's childhood was a nightmare—at age 7, she watched her mother kill her sister and father. Twenty years later, Holly's dreams remain plagued by that painful memory. An unexpected reunion with an old friend further complicates matters, introducing Holly to a strange cult-like group that follows a celebrity psychic, one who takes a special liking to Holly… And because of him, her worst nightmares become shockingly real. Housewife is directed by Turkish filmmaker Can Evrenol, of the horror film Baskin and a number of shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Can Evrenol and Cem Özüduru. This premiered at the Sitges Film Festival and a bunch of other genre film festivals last year. RLJ Entertainment will release Evrenol's Housewife direct-to-VOD + DVD starting October 2nd this fall. Who's interested in seeing this?